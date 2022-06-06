Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

