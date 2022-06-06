Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “
NASDAQ MBOT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.60.
About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
