Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

