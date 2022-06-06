Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average is $301.40. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $246.44 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

