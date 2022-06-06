MIG Capital LLC Makes New $45.04 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 433,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,044,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.5% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MIG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.73. 9,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,157. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

