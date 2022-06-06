MIG Capital LLC Sells 71,546 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

MIG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,546 shares during the quarter. El Pollo Loco makes up approximately 1.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MIG Capital LLC owned approximately 2.02% of El Pollo Loco worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 129,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

