MIG Capital LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MIG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 4.1% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.06. 41,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

