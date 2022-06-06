Millennium Management LLC Acquires 320,233 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $120,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

HSY stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, reaching $211.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $321.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

