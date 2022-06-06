Mina Reaches Market Cap of $456.80 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Mina has a market cap of $456.80 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00523804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00425093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 533,001,848 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.