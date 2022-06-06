Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 12,821 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 596.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,657,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $111.28. 609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

