Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 14,444 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

