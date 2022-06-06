Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 16,750 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,376. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

