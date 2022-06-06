Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,486 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,699. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

