Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.84 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

