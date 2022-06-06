Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.71 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average of $226.88. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.