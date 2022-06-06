Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,994. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.