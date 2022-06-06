Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $40.25. 2,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,328. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

