Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,947,098. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

