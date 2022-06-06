Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after buying an additional 309,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at $200,965,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $6,368,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $19,942,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

