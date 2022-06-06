Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $3.67 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.85. 5,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,256. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

