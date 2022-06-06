Mirova Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $269.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.61.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

