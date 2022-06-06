Mirova Has $220,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mirova boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.17.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.76. 898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,598. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.