Mirova Has $299,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,783,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,023,000 after buying an additional 1,129,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after buying an additional 1,120,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

