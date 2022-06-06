Mirova Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mirova lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after purchasing an additional 343,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

