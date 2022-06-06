Mirova Invests $888,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $54.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upped their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

