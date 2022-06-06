Mirova Invests $888,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $54.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upped their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.