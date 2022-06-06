Mirova Invests $994,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirova bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

