Mirova Makes New $362,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.93. 18,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

