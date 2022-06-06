Mirova Purchases 778 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirova grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $254.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

