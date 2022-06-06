Mirova Purchases 795 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mirova grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.