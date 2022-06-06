Mirova Purchases Shares of 15,500 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Mirova purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,581,000.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of FLNC opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

