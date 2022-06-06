Mirova Sells 152 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AutoZone by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,957,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,058.04 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,048.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,985.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

