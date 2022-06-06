Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,679.52

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00008398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $23,679.52 and $51.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.78 or 0.01566855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00383412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00030934 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

