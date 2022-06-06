Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00016909 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 42% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $23,677.78 and $1.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $622.81 or 0.01985331 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 297.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00380457 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,464 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

