MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 33,253 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 855,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $54.78 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27.

