MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $262,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $559.68 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

