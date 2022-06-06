MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

PAYX stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

