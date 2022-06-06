MML Investors Services LLC Has $29.67 Million Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $29,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $45.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.