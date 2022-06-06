MML Investors Services LLC Has $33.27 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,554 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.35% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,205,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 378,574 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,745,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.