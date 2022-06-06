MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 11,086 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $145.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average is $163.92. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.31 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

