MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 23,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $148.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.