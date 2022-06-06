MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

