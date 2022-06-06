MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.40 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

