MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,943 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $115.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.