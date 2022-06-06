MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $69.47 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90.

