Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

