Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

