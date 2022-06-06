Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $141,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

