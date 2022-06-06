Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $958,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 604,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 264,835 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.14 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

