Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.34 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

