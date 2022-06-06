Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,735,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

