Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 270 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,335.87 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,202.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

